© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ man facing multiple charges after investigation, highlights national surge in catalytic converter theft

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 30, 2022 at 3:07 PM MST
File image: catalytic converter
Shutterstock
/

An Arizona man is facing multiple theft charges after detectives found a huge stash of stolen catalytic converters packed into a storage unit in Phoenix.

The case highlights a national surge in thefts of the pricey auto parts that play a critical role in reducing vehicle emissions.

The discovery of more than 1,200 of the devices came after a months-long investigation where Phoenix police detectives watched as a man bought and sold the converters.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau says thefts have skyrocketed with more than 52,000 reported stolen last year, up from roughly 4,000 in 2019. They can cost from $1,000 to $3,000 to replace

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsstate and local newscatalytic convertertheft
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press