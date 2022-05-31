COVID-19 cases on the rise in Coconino County, Page a hot spot

Cases of COVID-19 in Coconino County continue to rise. The most recent report released by health officials showed nearly 240 infections reported during the week of May 15th to 21st.

Cases have steadily risen since last month amid a national uptick in the virus, but still remain far below the all-time COVID peak in January, 2022.

In Coconino County, the largest spike was seen in Page.

The county remains at a low community level according to metrics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Navajo Nation health officials, meanwhile, reported near 40 new known cases Friday, and last week confirmed uncontrolled spread of the virus in several communities.