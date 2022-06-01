Coconino County Sheriff's Office reports significant uptick in Memorial Day Weekend calls

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to more than a thousand calls for service over Memorial Day Weekend.

It was a significant uptick from the holiday weekend last year that saw about 700 calls.

About 20% of the calls this year involved forest and community patrols and many were related to outdoor recreation.

Deputies along with officers from the U-S Forest Service and other agencies focused on fire restrictions and off-road vehicle enforcement.

According to officials, one significant wildfire was reported in the county.

It was a 15-acre fire at Bear Canyon Lake near several dispersed campsites that’s believed to have been caused by an abandoned campfire.

Deputies gave out a dozen citations for violating fire restrictions over the weekend.