Coconino County Sheriff's Office reports significant uptick in Memorial Day Weekend calls

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 1, 2022 at 4:58 AM MST
Bear Canyon Lake Fire
Coconino County Sheriff's Office
/
Officials responded to only one significant wildfire in Coconino County over Memorial Day Weekend 2022. It was a 15-acre blaze near Bear Canyon Lake that was quickly contained near dispersed campsites.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to more than a thousand calls for service over Memorial Day Weekend.

It was a significant uptick from the holiday weekend last year that saw about 700 calls.

About 20% of the calls this year involved forest and community patrols and many were related to outdoor recreation.

Deputies along with officers from the U-S Forest Service and other agencies focused on fire restrictions and off-road vehicle enforcement.

According to officials, one significant wildfire was reported in the county.

It was a 15-acre fire at Bear Canyon Lake near several dispersed campsites that’s believed to have been caused by an abandoned campfire.

Deputies gave out a dozen citations for violating fire restrictions over the weekend.

