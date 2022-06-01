Three minor students face charges related to small wildfire near Flagstaff neighborhood

Three juvenile students will face charges related to a small fire near a Flagstaff neighborhood last month.

Investigators determined the children discharged a flare gun which started the blaze on the city’s west side on May 24, 2022.

Several community members, including classmates and a parent, provided information that led to the identification of the minor suspects.

A lead detective in the case said the students were not arrested because there was no “additional threat of further action” from them. Their ages were not immediately available.

No motive was disclosed by law enforcement.