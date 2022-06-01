Utah and Colorado among top 10 best states for music lovers, according to new survey

Two western states are among the top ten best places for music lovers. That’s according to a recent study conducted by Mecart, a recording studio manufacturer.

Mecart used Google Trends to analyze specific music-related search terms done between May 2021 and May 2022.

Utah was ranked second after Tennessee for its “vast and diverse” music scene, producing homegrown bands like Imagine Dragons and The Piano Guys.

Colorado was ranked fifth for its performing arts and music venues set in natural landscapes. Top Google searches for Colorado music lovers were “guitar lessons” and “Spotify.” Hometown musicians include John Denver, The Lumineers and the Colorado Bluegrass Music Society.

Wyoming had the lowest musicality score due to its very small live music scene and only one common Google search for “iTunes.”