KNAU and Arizona News

With fate of Roe v. Wade uncertain, some states weigh letting nurses perform abortions

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 1, 2022 at 2:58 PM MST
As new abortion restrictions are imposed in some parts of the U.S., states with more liberal leadership have been passing laws to let a wider range of medical providers perform the procedures.

The goal has been to expand the pool of certified providers, partly to be prepared for a possible influx of out-of-state patients, but also to reduce wait times for in-state patients and improve access for underserved communities.

The efforts have taken on new urgency in recent months amid doubt over the durability of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in another example of diverging state policies on abortion.

Should the Supreme Court overturn Roe, Arizona would be among many states to virtually outlaw the medical procedure, even in cases of rape or incest.

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsstate and local newsabortionRoe v. Waderegistered nurses
