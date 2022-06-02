© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Jury deliberates verdict in 'We Build The Wall' fraud trial

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 2, 2022 at 4:26 AM MST
Border Wall Arizona
AP Photo/Matt York, File
/
A U.S. government-built section of border wall snakes through the Sonoran Desert just west of the San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge, separating Mexico, left, and the United States, Dec. 9, 2020, in Douglas, Ariz. A prosecutor told jurors in closing arguments at a criminal trial, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, that there is overwhelming evidence that organizers of a "We Build The Wall" campaign to raise money for a wall along the U.S. southern border defrauded investors.

A prosecutor told jurors in closing arguments at a criminal trial that there is overwhelming evidence that organizers of a “We Build The Wall” campaign to raise money for a wall along the U.S. southern border defrauded investors.

Prosecutor Robert Sobelman urged Manhattan federal court jurors Tuesday to deliver guilty verdicts against the lone defendant: Timothy Shea.

Jurors deliberated briefly and will resume their work Wednesday.

Former presidential adviser Steve Bannon was once a defendant, but ex-President Donald Trump pardoned him.

Two others have pleaded guilty. Shea's lawyer, John Meringolo, insisted in his closing that reasonable doubt should lead jurors to acquit Shea.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Border WallU.S. Mexico Bordercrime
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press