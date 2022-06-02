Jury deliberates verdict in 'We Build The Wall' fraud trial

A prosecutor told jurors in closing arguments at a criminal trial that there is overwhelming evidence that organizers of a “We Build The Wall” campaign to raise money for a wall along the U.S. southern border defrauded investors.

Prosecutor Robert Sobelman urged Manhattan federal court jurors Tuesday to deliver guilty verdicts against the lone defendant: Timothy Shea.

Jurors deliberated briefly and will resume their work Wednesday.

Former presidential adviser Steve Bannon was once a defendant, but ex-President Donald Trump pardoned him.

Two others have pleaded guilty. Shea's lawyer, John Meringolo, insisted in his closing that reasonable doubt should lead jurors to acquit Shea.