Paula Poundstone on the communal power of comedy (and cats!)

Acclaimed comedian Paula Poundstone has recently hit the road again to perform live after an extended hiatus from the stage amid the pandemic. During the lockdown, the famously outgoing performer kept in contact with her fans via her podcast and spent down time with her 10 cats and two dogs. Poundstone, of course, is also a regular panelist on NPR’s “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!” but for the veteran comedian, nothing can quite compare to the communal nature of playing in front of a live audience. She performs tonight at the Orpheum Theater in Flagstaff and recently caught up with KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius via Zoom from her home where she was accompanied by some of her many furry friends.