Paula Poundstone on the communal power of comedy (and cats!)

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published June 2, 2022 at 3:00 AM MST
Paula Poundstone
Shannon Greer
/
Acclaimed comedian Paula Poundstone has recently hit the road again to perform live after an extended hiatus from the stage amid the pandemic.

Acclaimed comedian Paula Poundstone has recently hit the road again to perform live after an extended hiatus from the stage amid the pandemic. During the lockdown, the famously outgoing performer kept in contact with her fans via her podcast and spent down time with her 10 cats and two dogs. Poundstone, of course, is also a regular panelist on NPR’s “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!” but for the veteran comedian, nothing can quite compare to the communal nature of playing in front of a live audience. She performs tonight at the Orpheum Theater in Flagstaff and recently caught up with KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius via Zoom from her home where she was accompanied by some of her many furry friends.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
