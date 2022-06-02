Phoenix WNBA star Brittney Griner now able to receive emails while detained in Russia

Olympic gold medalist and star player for the Phoenix Mercury Brittney Griner remains detained in Russia but is now able to receive emails and letters from other WNBA players.

The celebrated athlete has been held in a facility near Moscow for 104 days after authorities allegedly found cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage.

Griner’s agent has successfully set up an account to allow players to communicate with her. The emails are printed out and delivered sporadically in bunches to Griner by her lawyers after being vetted by Russian officials.

Griner doesn’t have direct access to email; she either writes a response on paper and her lawyers will take a photo of it or she dictates a response.

U.S. officials believe she is being wrongfully detained in Russia.