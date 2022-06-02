Records show coordinated Arizona ballot collection scheme

Records obtained by The Associated Press show an Arizona woman who was indicted in 2020 on accusations of illegally collecting ballots apparently ran a sophisticated operation that partially relied on her status as a well-known Democratic operative.

Authorities say 66-year-old Guillermina Fuentes persuaded voters in the border city of San Luis to let her collect and in some cases fill out their ballots.

Fuentes and a second woman were indicted in December 2020 on one count of ballot abuse.

The practice commonly known as “ballot harvesting” was made illegal under a 2016 state law.

Charges of conspiracy, forgery and an additional ballot abuse charge were added last October.