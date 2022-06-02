© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Records show coordinated Arizona ballot collection scheme

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 2, 2022 at 4:21 AM MST
Fuentes
Arizona Attorney General's Office via AP
/
This undated photo released by the Arizona Attorney General's Office shows Guillermina Fuentes. A Yuma County woman who was indicted in 2020 for illegally collecting ballots apparently ran a sophisticated operation that relied in part on her status as a well-known Democratic operative in the border city of San Luis to persuade voters to let her collect their ballots and in some cases fill them out, records obtained by The Associated Press show. Guillermina Fuentes has pleaded not guilty but a change of plea hearing is set for Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Records obtained by The Associated Press show an Arizona woman who was indicted in 2020 on accusations of illegally collecting ballots apparently ran a sophisticated operation that partially relied on her status as a well-known Democratic operative.

Authorities say 66-year-old Guillermina Fuentes persuaded voters in the border city of San Luis to let her collect and in some cases fill out their ballots.

Fuentes and a second woman were indicted in December 2020 on one count of ballot abuse.

The practice commonly known as “ballot harvesting” was made illegal under a 2016 state law.

Charges of conspiracy, forgery and an additional ballot abuse charge were added last October.

