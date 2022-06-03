ADOT planning lane restrictions in Flagstaff next week on Route 66 and Milton

The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists of lane restrictions next week on Historic Route 66 in Flagstaff as work continues on the Rio de Flag Bridge replacement project.

ADOT says lane restrictions will be in place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 6, and Tuesday, June 7. Eastbound Historic Route 66 will be reduced to one lane between the junction with US 180 and Phoenix Avenue.

Drivers are advised to slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment. More information is at www.azdot.gov/riodeflagbridge.

Overnight lane restrictions are also planned on Milton Road in Flagstaff as work continues on a pavement rehabilitation project.

Restrictions will be in place daily from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. starting Sunday night, June 5, and ending Friday morning, June 10.

ADOT says portions of north- and southbound Milton will be narrowed intermittently to one lane in each direction between Forest Meadows Street and Phoenix Avenue as crews complete work on sidewalks and driveways and continue repaving of the roadway.

A vehicle width limit of 16 feet will be in place. The speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph.