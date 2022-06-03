© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Volcanic cones near peak sacred to tribes gain protection

Associated Press
Published June 3, 2022
Mt. Taylor
Wikimedia Commons
/
The Trust for Public Land, a national conservation group, has acquired a sprawling ranch near Mt. Taylor in western New Mexico held sacred by the Navajo Nation and other Native American tribes in the Southwest.

A national conservation group has acquired a sprawling ranch near a New Mexico mountain peak held sacred by Native American tribes.

The Trust for Public Land announced Thursday that land managers will be able create New Mexico's largest state-owned recreation property, near Mount Taylor.

The $34 million effort comes as state and federal officials look for opportunities to preserve more natural landscapes amid climate change.

The property encompasses more than 84 square miles of grassland, volcanic cones, rugged mesas and part of the Mount Taylor Traditional Cultural Property, which is on the state register of historic places due to its significance to Native Americans in New Mexico and Arizona.

Sacred Sites conservation New Mexico Navajo Nation
Associated Press
