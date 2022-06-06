Arizona Republican Party urges judge to end mail-in voting

A lawyer for the Arizona Republican Party is urging a judge to invalidate Arizona’s overwhelmingly popular system of mail-in voting.

Attorney Alex Kolodin argued in Superior Court in Kingman on Friday that voting by mail is inconsistent with the Arizona Constitution’s requirement for a secret ballot.

Lawyers for state and county election officials as well as the Arizona Democratic Party said the vote-by-mail laws have plenty of secrecy safeguards built in and nothing in the state constitution prohibits the Legislature from allowing citizens to vote that way.

Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen said he hopes to issue a ruling by noon on Monday.