KNAU and Arizona News

Firefighters halt 30-acre wildfire off Interstate 17

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 6, 2022 at 5:18 AM MST
Firefighters have stopped forward progress of a wildfire burning off Interstate 17 near the exit for Sedona.

According to Coconino National Forest officials, the fire was reported Sunday afternoon and began when an RV caught fire.

It spread to national forest land about four miles north of the U.S. Highway 179 turnoff.

Less than an hour later forest officials announced about 70 personnel had stopped forward progress of the fire that had grown to about 30 acres.

Transportation officials had closed I-17 but reopened the highway Sunday evening.

KNAU STAFF
