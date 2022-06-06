Kingman authorities investigate inmate death, starvation suspected

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of an inmate who died last week at a Kingman hospital after starving herself.

Investigators say 69-year-old Susan Mish of Golden Valley was arrested May 14th on trespassing charges.

Staff say she wouldn’t consume food or liquid for several days. She was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center on May 25th but was unresponsive upon arrival.

The county medical examiner’s office has conducted on autopsy to determine the cause of death. Final results are pending.