© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Kingman authorities investigate inmate death, starvation suspected

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 6, 2022 at 3:40 PM MST
prison.jpg
dreamstime.com
/

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of an inmate who died last week at a Kingman hospital after starving herself.

Investigators say 69-year-old Susan Mish of Golden Valley was arrested May 14th on trespassing charges.

Staff say she wouldn’t consume food or liquid for several days. She was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center on May 25th but was unresponsive upon arrival.

The county medical examiner’s office has conducted on autopsy to determine the cause of death. Final results are pending.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News state and local newsarizona newsKINGMANMaricopa County Sheriff's Officeinmates
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press