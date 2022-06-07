Coconino County is now at medium community level for COVID-19

Coconino County is now in a medium community level for COVID-19 transmission.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s the only county in Arizona that isn’t currently at a low level.

The most recent report from Coconino County health officials in mid-May had still classified the county as low.

Confirmed cases of COVID have been mostly rising in Coconino since April along with seven-day moving averages and percent of positive tests.

It comes as infections statewide and nationally experience an uptick, though most U.S. counties remain at a low level.

Meanwhile, 32 communities on the Navajo Nation have uncontrolled spread of COVID.

According to tribal health officials, Chinle, Ganado, Kayenta and others have seen a recent increase of infections.

The tribe reported 156 new known COVID cases but no deaths over the weekend and Monday.

Tribal leaders urge residents to take precautions like wearing facemasks, which is still required in public on the Navajo Nation.

The reservation remains at a yellow status of spread, which relaxes some gathering and business restrictions.