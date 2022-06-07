© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Hopi Tribe's annual Sumi’nungwa Festival returns to Polacca after two-year pandemic break

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 7, 2022 at 2:30 PM MST
The Sumi’nungwa Hopi Festival at Polacca will return this fall after a two-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is one of the tribe’s most popular festivals, drawing thousands of people annually.

Festival chairperson Theron Honyumptewa told the Navajo-Hopi Observer the event is “for everyone across the land” and that all “people are connected in one way or another.”

The festival will be held at Polacca on the Hopi Nation October 1-2 and will feature traditional arts and crafts, food and dances, as well as 5k and 10k races.

Honyumptewa says volunteers are needed to assist with the festival. More information is at (928) 737-0174 or (928) 206-7801.

