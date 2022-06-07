House GOP seeks school funding revamp, voucher expansion

Arizona House Republicans are working to finalize a deal that would substantially boost funding for K-12 public schools and enact a major expansion of the state’s private school voucher system.

They do not yet have a deal but are close enough that they made a procedural move Monday that would allow late bills to be introduced.

Two Democrats on the House Rules committee opposed the move. The Legislature has been stalled for more than two months as Republicans who control the House and Senate work to break an impasse over the state budget.

Making a deal on K-12 funding and vouchers that are a top Republican priority could break the logjam. GOP Rep. Michelle Udall says the talks are ongoing and so far do not include senators.