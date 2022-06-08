© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona officers' inaction during drowning spurs probe

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 8, 2022 at 4:50 AM MST
Tempe Town Lake
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File
/
The slow process of refilling Tempe Town Lake takes place after a new dam was built to replace the previously damaged dam, on April 12, 2016, in Tempe, Ariz. The Phoenix suburb is reviewing how to handle water rescues as video of three police officers appearing to do nothing as a homeless man drowns continues to draw outcry. The Tempe Police Department says the three officers are on administrative paid leave after last month's drowning in the man-made city lake.

A Phoenix suburb is reviewing how it handles water rescues as video of three police officers standing nearby as a homeless man drowns sparks outcry.

The Tempe Police Department says the officers are on paid administrative leave after last month’s drowning in a city lake.

An uproar arose after Tempe police released edited footage from officers’ body cameras as well as a transcript of the May 28 incident.

The transcript indicates 34-year-old Sean Bickings repeatedly pleaded for help.

A police union says officers are not trained for water rescues.

The city says it will look at protocols and where rescue equipment is placed around the lake.

Associated Press
