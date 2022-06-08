© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
LGBTQ+ advocates concerned overturning Roe v. Wade could jeopardize same-sex marriage rights

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 8, 2022 at 2:38 PM MST
LGBTQ+ advocates in states with same-sex marriage bans that were nullified by the U.S. Supreme Court seven years ago are sounding the alarm that overturning Roe v. Wade and abortion rights could jeopardize same-sex marriage rights.

A Republican from New Jersey and a Democrat representing Utah on Tuesday urged states to remove defunct same-sex marriage bans from their laws to prepare for what they call a worst-case scenario in which the court moves to overturn other rights that rely on the same right-to-privacy basis as Roe v. Wade.

Thirty-one states have laws banning same-sex couples from marrying that have been defunct since courts legalized same-sex marriage.

