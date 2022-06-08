© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Thousands impacted by New Mexico wildfires may be eligible for federal food assistance

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 8, 2022 at 2:33 PM MST
New Mexico Wildfires
(Robert Browman//The Albuquerque Journal via AP)
Thousands of New Mexico residents who have been impacted by wildfires this spring may be eligible for temporary food assistance.

The state’s Human Services Department says applications are being accepted for the next week at four locations around New Mexico: Albuquerque, Las Vegas, Taos and Ruidoso.

The state successfully requested approval for a federal nutrition assistance program for close to 25,000 residents in certain parts of Colfax, Lincoln, San Miguel, Mora and Valencia Counties.

New Mexico officials say people who worked in the areas impacted by wildfires but live elsewhere also could be eligible for assistance.

