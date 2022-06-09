Avian influenza detected in wild birds in Scottsdale

State wildlife officials say avian influenza has been detected in wild birds in Scottsdale.

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, it’s the first known cases of H5N1 in the state, and the virus was confirmed in three nestling wild cormorants in Eldorado Park in the city.

Personnel responded to a report of dead birds and the virus was confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The highly contagious and deadly H5N1 has been spreading across the country and was first detected in domestic poultry in Indiana.

However, it hasn’t yet been detected in domestic poultry in Arizona.

Officials say the transmission risk of the flu from birds to people is low, but they recommend taking precautions.