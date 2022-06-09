© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Avian influenza detected in wild birds in Scottsdale

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 9, 2022 at 5:07 AM MST
Bird flu
Charlie Neibergall/AP
/
AP
In this file photo, cage-free chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm near Waukon, Iowa. The Arizona Game and Fish Department says the H5N1 avian influenza has been detected in wild birds in Scottsdale. They're the first known cases of the virus in the state.

State wildlife officials say avian influenza has been detected in wild birds in Scottsdale.

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, it’s the first known cases of H5N1 in the state, and the virus was confirmed in three nestling wild cormorants in Eldorado Park in the city.

Personnel responded to a report of dead birds and the virus was confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The highly contagious and deadly H5N1 has been spreading across the country and was first detected in domestic poultry in Indiana.

However, it hasn’t yet been detected in domestic poultry in Arizona.

Officials say the transmission risk of the flu from birds to people is low, but they recommend taking precautions.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News public healthbirdsArizona Game and Fish Department
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF