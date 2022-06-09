EPA moves to give tribes and states more power to block energy projects with water quality concerns
The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed handing more power to states and tribes to block major energy projects based on water quality concerns.
The new proposal would undo a Trump-era rule that restricted local regulators’ authority to stand in the way of fossil fuel development.
It would also allow states to conduct a broader, more flexible review before making a permitting decision.
The public will have time to weigh in on the proposal. For now, the rule will remain in place.