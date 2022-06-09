© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

EPA moves to give tribes and states more power to block energy projects with water quality concerns

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 9, 2022 at 2:41 PM MST
The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed handing more power to states and tribes to block major energy projects based on water quality concerns.

The new proposal would undo a Trump-era rule that restricted local regulators’ authority to stand in the way of fossil fuel development.

It would also allow states to conduct a broader, more flexible review before making a permitting decision.

The public will have time to weigh in on the proposal. For now, the rule will remain in place.

