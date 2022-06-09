FDA backs new Novavax shot as fourth option for COVID-19 vaccine

A more traditional kind of COVID-19 vaccine is a step closer to becoming the fourth option for U.S. adults.

Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted Tuesday to recommend authorization of shots made by Novavax. It's a protein vaccine, a more conventional technology than the dominant Pfizer and Moderna shots, and the lesser-used Johnson & Johnson option.

If the FDA ultimately agrees, the Novavax shots could be an option for adults who haven't been vaccinated yet.

The company eventually hopes to offer its shots as a booster as is already happening in some other countries.