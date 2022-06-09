Rare Arizona Eryngo wildflower receives protections under the Endangered Species Act

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service today announced protections under the Endangered Species Act for a rare wildflower found in Arizona and Mexico. The eryngo is an imperiled wetland plant with only four populations currently identified.

According to a press release from the Center for Biological Diversity, the new protections also set aside 13 acres of critical habitat east of Tucson and at Lewis Spring in the San Pedro National Riparian Conservation Area.

The Center for Biological Diversity says eryngo plants along the San Pedro River in Arizona are threatened as the groundwater table connected to the plant’s wetland habitats is lowered by pumping.

The eryngo is in the carrot family and can grow to more than 5 feet tall. It’s known for its large, cream-colored spherical flowers.

The Arizona Native Plant Advisory Group ranks Arizona eryngo as one of the most endangered plants in the state.