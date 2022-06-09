© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Sizzling temperatures in store across southwestern US

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF,
Associated Press
Published June 9, 2022 at 4:25 AM MST
A jogger runs along a desert path in Papago Park as temperatures hit 110-degrees Fahrenheit Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Phoenix.

Scorching temperatures are in store for the Southwest over the next several days.

Cities like Las Vegas and Palm Springs, California are expected to top 110 degrees, and Phoenix will hit 114 by Saturday with parts of the Verde Valley at 107 degrees Friday.

Heat is part of the normal routine of summertime in the desert, but weather forecasters say that doesn’t mean people should feel at ease.

Excessive heat causes more deaths in the U.S. than other weather-related disasters, including hurricanes, floods and tornadoes combined.

Officials are advising people to limit time outdoors, drink plenty of water and seek shade if they must be outside.

KNAU STAFF
Associated Press
