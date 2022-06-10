Arizona Proud Boys group part of Jan. 6 committee hearing

Arizona figured prominently into yesterday’s hearing from the select House committee investigating the January 6th riot at the U-S Capitol.

The Arizona Republic reports, testimony featured a group of Proud Boys from Arizona wearing signature orange hats. Witnesses said they turned a standoff across a set of barricades at the Capitol into a dire situation.

In addition, the committee said future hearings would cover former President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure state lawmakers to overturn the election and create alternate slates of electors. Arizona plays into those plans considering the partisan 2020 election audit conducted in Maricopa County.

Republican Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs, who attended White House planning sessions to keep Trump in office, was also mentioned and is among GOP congressional members who’ve refused to cooperate with the probe.