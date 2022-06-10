© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Proud Boys group part of Jan. 6 committee hearing

Published June 10, 2022
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Arizona figured prominently into yesterday’s hearing from the select House committee investigating the January 6th riot at the U-S Capitol.

The Arizona Republic reports, testimony featured a group of Proud Boys from Arizona wearing signature orange hats. Witnesses said they turned a standoff across a set of barricades at the Capitol into a dire situation.

In addition, the committee said future hearings would cover former President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure state lawmakers to overturn the election and create alternate slates of electors. Arizona plays into those plans considering the partisan 2020 election audit conducted in Maricopa County.

Republican Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs, who attended White House planning sessions to keep Trump in office, was also mentioned and is among GOP congressional members who’ve refused to cooperate with the probe.

