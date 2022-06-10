© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona sheriff who operated boat drunk off probation early

By Associated Press
Published June 10, 2022
Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes pleaded guilty to operating a boat under the influence of alcohol and is now off probation early.

A federal judge signed an order Thursday agreeing to cut probation short for Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes.

He had received a year of supervised probation in December for misdemeanor offenses.

An attorney for Rhodes had filed a request in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff this week asking for Rhodes' sentence to end early.

The attorney said Rhodes has not broken the law since he was cited at Lake Powell last August.

Rhodes also has completed an alcohol abuse awareness class and paid all fines.

Associated Press
