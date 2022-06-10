Arizona sheriff who operated boat drunk off probation early

An Arizona sheriff who pleaded guilty to operating a boat under the influence of alcohol is off probation early.

A federal judge signed an order Thursday agreeing to cut probation short for Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes.

He had received a year of supervised probation in December for misdemeanor offenses.

An attorney for Rhodes had filed a request in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff this week asking for Rhodes' sentence to end early.

The attorney said Rhodes has not broken the law since he was cited at Lake Powell last August.

Rhodes also has completed an alcohol abuse awareness class and paid all fines.