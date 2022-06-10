CDC says community levels of COVID-19 on the rise in many Arizona counties

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report rising community levels of COVID-19 in many Arizona counties.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Director’s blog, the CDC now recommends wearing masks in public indoor settings in Navajo and Apache counties.

Based on the latest community levels for Coconino, Maricopa, Pima, Cochise, Gila, and Mohave counties, the CDC recommends talking with health care providers if you are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe disease to find out which precautions to take. ADHS follows the CDC’s recommendations.

COVID-19 cases have risen week-to-week in Arizona since early April, though they remain far below levels seen during the winter surge fueled by the Omicron variant. COVID-19 hospitalizations remain low but have also been gradually increasing, according to ADHS.