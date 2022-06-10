Eats and Beats: Gov’t Mule moves forward by stepping back into the blues

Like many songwriters, Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes found himself in a prolific state during the pandemic. And the songs he was writing had a more bluesy edge than usual. So, when he and the band entered the studio, they had so much new material they decided to record two simultaneous albums, with one solely dedicated to the blues. The resulting album, Heavy Load Blues, is a departure from their improv-heavy rock that’s made them revered in the jam band world. Gov’t Mule performs Sunday at the Pepsi Amphitheater in Flagstaff. In KNAU’s newest installment of Eats and Beats, Haynes talks about the new album and his longstanding love of the blues.