KNAU and Arizona News

Eats and Beats: Gov’t Mule moves forward by stepping back into the blues

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published June 10, 2022 at 5:00 AM MST
Gov't Mule
Jay Sansone
/
Acclaimed rockers Gov't Mule released "Heavy Load Blues" in November 2021. It's their first album devoted solely to the blues and emerged from downtime during the pandemic. They recorded it simultaneously with another album that'll be released in the next year. According to frontman Warren Haynes, the band spent afternoons working on their regular Gov't Mule album and then at night transitioned to a small adjacent room to record blues songs using small amplifiers in very close proximity to each other in order to get a grittier, more vintage sound.

Like many songwriters, Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes found himself in a prolific state during the pandemic. And the songs he was writing had a more bluesy edge than usual. So, when he and the band entered the studio, they had so much new material they decided to record two simultaneous albums, with one solely dedicated to the blues. The resulting album, Heavy Load Blues, is a departure from their improv-heavy rock that’s made them revered in the jam band world. Gov’t Mule performs Sunday at the Pepsi Amphitheater in Flagstaff. In KNAU’s newest installment of Eats and Beats, Haynes talks about the new album and his longstanding love of the blues.

KNAU and Arizona News Eats and BeatsMusicartsFlagstaff
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
