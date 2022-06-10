Fire Weather Watch issued for Sunday as scorching temperatures and strong winds persist across Arizona

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for this coming Sunday as scorching temperatures and dry winds persist across the state.

Affected areas include Dilkon, Fredonia, Grand Canyon, Kykotsmovi, Page, Prescott, Seligman, Shonto, Tuba City and Valle.

Portions of the Coconino, Kaibab, Prescott and Tonto National Forests are also included in the fire watch, as well as the Coconino and Kaibab Plateaus and the Little Colorado River Valley.

Meteorologists are forecasting sustained winds between 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. Hot temperatures, strong winds and low relative humidity are a recipe for critical fire weather.

Most of the region is under Stage II Fire Restrictions, which prohibit all open fires, including campfires and charcoal stoves.