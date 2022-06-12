Evacuations in progress as Pipeline Fire burns near Shultz Pass 6 miles north of Flagstaff

Evacuations are currently underway for the Arizona Snowbowl, Schultz Pass Road, and several Forest Service Roads including 557, 576 522 and 556 due to the Pipeline Fire burning 6 miles north of Flagstaff in the foothills of the San Francisco Peaks.

Coconino County officials say other areas have been placed into Set status including east of Schultz Pass Road and north of Highway 180 including Mount Elden Estates and Forest Roads 556 and 420, which is Schultz Pass Road, Timberline south of Brandis and Doney Park. Residents there should be prepared for an evacuation.

The Pipeline Fire was reported at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. At least 80 firefighter personnel are on scene, with more due to arrive.

An Incident Management Team has been ordered and will arrive within 24-48 hours, according to Inciweb.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for evacuations, and information regarding evacuations can be found on the Coconino County Emergency Management website at https://www.coconino.az.gov/207/Emergency-Management.

A map showing the current evacuation area can be found on the Coconino County Emergency Management ArcGIS site.

Information about the status and activity of the Pipeline Fire and suppression efforts can be found on Inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8152/.

Sign up for emergency notifications at

Emergency Management | Coconino (az.gov)

