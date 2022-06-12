Wildfire reported near Schultz Pass in Flagstaff, visitors urged to leave area

© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
June 12, 2022
A photo of the Pipeline Fire burning west of Schultz Pass, six miles north of Flagstaff. This photo was taken before the plume became much larger.

Firefighters in Flagstaff are responding to a wildfire west Schultz Pass near the San Francisco Peaks.

The Pipeline Fire was reported around 10:15 a.m. by a fire lookout. Fire managers say it is about 6 miles north of Flagstaff and currently several acres.

The fire is active on all sides and growing, producing a noticeable plume of smoke. Resources on scene include one Hotshot crew, with another en route, one dozer, one water tender, three patrol units and six engines. Four air tankers and one Type 3 helicopter have been ordered.

Authorities say recreationists and visitors in the area should leave immediately, especially those in the area of Schultz Pass down to the Ft. Valley Trailhead.

Smoke will be visible from Flagstaff, with the smoke sweeping through Schultz Pass toward Doney Park. High winds are in the forecast, with a Fire Watch in effect through Sunday evening. Winds are currently blowing northeasterly.

More information will be provided as it is received. An Inciweb page has been created for the Pipeline Fire, https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8152/

You can also follow the Coconino National Forest on Twitter for the latest updates #PipelineFire

