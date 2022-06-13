© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

FEMA authorizes emergency funding for AZ wildfires, Mountain Line Transit cancels some service due to employee evacuations

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 13, 2022 at 10:48 AM MST
Pipeline Fire
Scott Thybony
/

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has authorized the use of federal funds to assist the state of Arizona in battling the Pipeline Fire burning north of Flagstaff.

On Sunday, the state submitted a request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant. At the time of the request, the fire was threatening approximately 2,100 homes in and around Doney Park, Timberline and Black Bill Park.

The fire also threatened schools, fire stations, post offices, cultural sites, cell towers and electrical transmission lines.

FEMA’s grant assistance provides funding for up to 75% of eligible firefighting costs. The Disaster Relief Fund provides allowances for grant assistance through FEMA to assist in fighting fires that threaten to become dire situations.

MOUNTAIN LINE CANCELLATIONS

Mountain Line Transit in Flagstaff has cancelled Mountain Line GO! service Monday due to many staff members being on SET and GO status for area wildfires.

There will also be no microtransit in the Huntington Corridor or to and from Pulliam Airport.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News pipeline firehaywire fireFire Season 2022Coconino National ForestFEMAMountain Line
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF