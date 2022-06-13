FEMA authorizes emergency funding for AZ wildfires, Mountain Line Transit cancels some service due to employee evacuations

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has authorized the use of federal funds to assist the state of Arizona in battling the Pipeline Fire burning north of Flagstaff.

On Sunday, the state submitted a request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant. At the time of the request, the fire was threatening approximately 2,100 homes in and around Doney Park, Timberline and Black Bill Park.

The fire also threatened schools, fire stations, post offices, cultural sites, cell towers and electrical transmission lines.

FEMA’s grant assistance provides funding for up to 75% of eligible firefighting costs. The Disaster Relief Fund provides allowances for grant assistance through FEMA to assist in fighting fires that threaten to become dire situations.

MOUNTAIN LINE CANCELLATIONS

Mountain Line Transit in Flagstaff has cancelled Mountain Line GO! service Monday due to many staff members being on SET and GO status for area wildfires.

There will also be no microtransit in the Huntington Corridor or to and from Pulliam Airport.