Former Navajo Nation Vice Charman Edward T. Begay dies at 87

Former Vice Chairman of the Navajo Nation Edward T. Begay has died. Begay’s family said he died in Albuquerque at the age of 87.

Begay is Tódích’íi’nii and born for the Tl’ogi clan. He grew up in New Mexico and represented the Churchrock and Breadsprings Chapters on the tribal council from 1971-1983.

He was Vice Chairman of the Tribe in the 1980’s, presiding over the legislative branch during some key moments in tribal government, including when the tribe incorporated traditional, natural and customary laws into its government system.

During his career as Council Delegate, Begay chaired the Advisory Committee, the Education Committee, the Economic Development and Planning Committee, the Budget and Finance Committee, and the Federal Restructuring Task Force.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in a press release said Begay was “a very loving and caring person who always put the people first.”