Native American youth tapped for new federal conservation programs

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has rolled out guidelines for a new youth service program meant to create job opportunities for Native Americans while boosting cultural connections to nature through conservation projects on tribal and public land.

The Indian Youth Service Corps is the latest addition to the Biden administration’s plans for building a 21st century version of the New Deal-era Civilian Conservation Corps.

Projects will range from clearing brush to reduce wildfire threats to preserving historic sites.

Haaland said last Friday it's time for Indigenous youth to have a seat at the table.

Nearly $10 million in federal and private funding is being invested in the effort.