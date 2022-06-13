New evacuation orders issued as Pipeline Fire moves onto San Francisco Peaks

New evacuations have been ordered today for the Pipeline Fire burning north of Flagstaff. According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, the neighborhood north of Silver Saddle Road in Doney Park and north of East Cullum Lane and east of Slayton Ranch Road have been given the Go order to evacuate. MCann Estates south of Timberline has also been placed in Go status.

Evacuations remain in place for the Timberline area and a Go order is still in effect for much of the San Francisco Peaks, Schultz Pass Road and Arizona Snowbowl. The Antelope Hills area and Mount Elden Estates are in Set pre-evacuation status and should be prepared to evacuate if the order is given.

The Pipeline Fire has burned onto the east and south facing sides of the San Francisco Peaks in the Fremont Peak area. It’s estimated at about 5,000 acres with no containment reported. Forest officials have closed nearly the entire northern portion of the Coconino National Forest north of Interstate 40. A 57-year-old man was arrested Sunday in connection with the fire and charged with what authorities call natural resource violations.

Meanwhile, officials this morning put an area east of Sunset Crater in the Crater Estates area on Go status. The 1,600-acre Haywire Fire is burning east of the Pipeline Fire. And a third fire has now been reported in the same area. The cause is unknown and under investigation, but fire managers suspect it originated from a lightning strike days prior.