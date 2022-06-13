New Haywire Fire east of Pipeline Fire forces evacuations

Evacuations have been ordered for a new fire burning east of the Pipeline Fire. Officials with the Coconino National Forest say the Haywire Fire is burning east of the Pipeline Fire.

Evacuations have been ordered for the area of Alpine Ranchos, west of Leupp Rd, south of the Navajo Nation boundary, north of Forest Service Rd 244A and east of Sunset Crater Road FS 545.

A spokesperson for the Forest Service says the Haywire Fire is currently at least 1,600 acres, burning east of Sunset Crater near Haywire Crater.

It’s not certain at this time if it’s connected to the Pipeline Fire. The origin has yet to be determined and the cause is under investigation.

Coconino County has established a call center at 928-679-8525.

The Red Cross has opened an emergency shelter at Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E. Butler.

The Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise and Twin Arrows Casino and Resort are offering emergency lodging and shelter to people impacted by the fires. More information is at 928-856-7200, prompt 2.

Household pets may be taken to the Coconino Humane Association at 3501 E. Butler.

Livestock including horses, goats, sheep, pigs and chickens may be taken to the Fort Tuthill County Stables. The High Country Humane shelter was forced to evacuate Sunday.