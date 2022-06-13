Pipeline Fire morning update, June 13, 2022: evacuations remain in place, 4,500 acres burned, suspect in custody connected to fire

PIPELINE FIRE

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Pipeline Fire burning near Flagstaff. A 57-year-old man was arrested Sunday by Forest Service law enforcement officers. He was charged with natural resource violations and booked into the Coconino County Sheriff’s Detention Facility.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and cannot be discussed in detail at this time in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.

The Pipeline Fire was reported Sunday morning west of Schultz Pass and 6 miles north of Flagstaff. It has so far burned close to 5,000 acres according to Inciweb’s latest update. At this time, no structures or homes have been destroyed.

Evacuations remain in place for Arizona Snowbowl, Schultz Pass Road, Timberline south of Brandis, Wupatki Trails, Girls Ranch and Fernwood. Early Monday morning, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office issued a GO order for the Crater Estates Area north of Leupp Road and east of FS 244A. Areas on SET, or pre-evacuation, include Doney Park and Mt. Elden Estates.

A Type 2 Incident Management Team arrives to day to assume command of fire operations.

Eight air tankers and five helicopters are aggressively working the fire with more on order for today’s suppression efforts.

Fire managers estimate close to 300 personnel are working the blaze, engine and ground crews, prevention patrol units, dozer operators and one water tender.

PIPELINE EVACUEE INFO

Numerous resources are available for evacuees of the Pipeline Fire:

Coconino County has set up a call center at 928-679-8525.

The Red Cross has opened an emergency shelter at Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E. Butler, in Flagstaff.

The Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise and Twin Arrows Casino and Resort are offering emergency lodging and shelter to people impacted by the Pipeline Fire, more information is at 928-856-7200, prompt 2.

Household pets may be taken to the Coconino Humane Association at 3501 E. Butler.

Livestock including horses, goats, sheep, pigs and chickens may be taken to the Fort Tuthill County Stables.

The High Country Humane shelter was forced to evacuate Sunday. The surrounding community quickly responded to the call to foster more than 70 dogs, who are all in homes now.

FIRE INFORMATION

Current information about the status and activity of the Pipeline Fire and suppression efforts can be found on Inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8152/.

A map of the current evacuation area can be found on Coconino County’s Emergency Management website at www.coconino.az.gov/ready.

County authorities strongly encourage residents to sign up for emergency notifications, which can also be accessed on the county’s website.

U.S. Highway 89 is closed north of Flagstaff: the southbound lane at milepost 430 and the northbound lane at milepost 427.

Real-time highway conditions are available on the Arizona Department of Transportation travel information website, www.az511.gov, or by calling 511. You can also download the AZ 511 app and follow ADOT’s Twitter fee, @ArizonaDOT.

RED FLAG WEATHER

Very windy conditions expected across northern Arizona today, which will make for challenging firefighting conditions for crews on the Pipeline Fire burning near Flagstaff.

The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings for the entire region. Wind gusts between 40-50 mph are expected throughout the day.

Stage II Fire Restrictions are in place for much of the region and national forest areas, with no open fires allowed, including campfires and charcoal stoves, among the main prohibitions.