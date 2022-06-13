Third fire reported near Pipeline and Haywire Fires

Another fire has been reported near the Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff and will likely merge with the Haywire Fire, according to officials with the Coconino National Forest.

The Double Fire is burning about 2 miles south/southwest of the Haywire Fire which was reported Sunday afternoon. It is currently 500 acres in size and 0% contained.

The cause is unknown and under investigation, but fire managers suspect it originated from a lightning strike from a storm days prior.

The Coconino National Forest has closed nearly the entire northern portion of the forest from Interstate 40 to the north.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is the authorizing and approving agency for evacuation notices, which works with Coconino County Emergency Management to post information about evacuations and which areas are in Ready, Set, or Go status.

Strong winds coupled with warm weather have been the challeging factor for firefighters and air resources, as winds are predicted to be 40-50 mph today.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of the region.