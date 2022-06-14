Former VP Mike Pence visits Arizona, touts "enforcement-first strategy" at US-Mexico border

Former Vice President Mike Pence called for an enforcement-first strategy in confronting problems at the United States-Mexico border in a border security speech Monday in Arizona.

Pence toured a section of border in southeastern Arizona before traveling to Phoenix. He didn't comment on the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection and didn't speak with reporters after his speaking engagement.

Last week, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney relayed an account from inside the White House. When Trump was told rioters were chanting for Pence to be hanged for refusing to block the election results, Cheney said Trump responded that maybe the mob was right, that he “deserves it.”