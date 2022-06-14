Heavy winds stymie progress on Pipeline Fire but firefighters have hope for more favorable conditions

The Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff was first reported Sunday and exploded in growth because of extremely heavy winds. The blaze made a seven-mile run to the northeast through Shultz Pass in its first day, and it’s bearing down on the Timberline area and other communities, triggering the evacuations of nearly 2,200 homes.

It’s the second major wildfire in recent months to threaten the area. The Pipeline Fire has now grown to at least 5,000 acres and has spread onto the San Francisco Peaks burning the east faces of Fremont and Doyle peaks.

Aaron Graeser is the type 3 incident commander on the Pipeline Fire and spoke with KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius Monday evening at a media briefing.