We will be reducing power to KNAU Tuesday, June 14th for scheduled maintenance. Outlying areas may experience interruptions in service. Thank you for your patience as work will conclude Tuesday evening.
Heavy winds stymie progress on Pipeline Fire but firefighters have hope for more favorable conditions

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published June 14, 2022 at 4:00 AM MST
Pipeline Fire 6/13/22
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
/
The Pipeline Fire burns on the San Francisco Peaks and in Schultz Pass on Mon, June 13, 2022. The wind-driven blaze made a major run to the northeast the day it was reported and has triggered nearly 2,200 evacuations.

The Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff was first reported Sunday and exploded in growth because of extremely heavy winds. The blaze made a seven-mile run to the northeast through Shultz Pass in its first day, and it’s bearing down on the Timberline area and other communities, triggering the evacuations of nearly 2,200 homes.

It’s the second major wildfire in recent months to threaten the area. The Pipeline Fire has now grown to at least 5,000 acres and has spread onto the San Francisco Peaks burning the east faces of Fremont and Doyle peaks.

Aaron Graeser is the type 3 incident commander on the Pipeline Fire and spoke with KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius Monday evening at a media briefing.

Aaron Graeser
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
/
Type 3 Incident Commander on the Pipeline Fire Aaron Graeser gives a media briefing on Mon, June 13, 2022 in Flagstaff.

