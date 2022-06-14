© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
We will be reducing power to KNAU Tuesday, June 14th for scheduled maintenance. Outlying areas may experience interruptions in service. Thank you for your patience as work will conclude Tuesday evening.
KNAU and Arizona News

Sheriff lifts evacuation orders for some neighborhoods impacted by Pipeline Fire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 14, 2022 at 9:04 AM MST
Pipeline Fire 6/13/22
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
/
The Pipeline Fire burns on the San Francisco Peaks and in Schultz Pass on Mon, June 13, 2022. The wind-driven blaze made a major run to the northeast the day it was reported and has triggered nearly 2,200 evacuations.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday morning lifted evacuation orders for some neighborhoods impacted by the Pipeline Fire burning on the San Francisco Peaks north of Flagstaff.

In a press release, the Sheriff's Office said the communities of North Doney Park, Mccann Estates, Silver Saddle Drive, and Silver Saddle Trailer Park have been moved from GO to SET status. Residents may return home immediately.

CCSO reminds residents they are still in SET, or pre-evacuation status and should be prepared to evacuate again if the order is called.

The Timberline and Fernwood areas are still in GO, or evacuation status. The Sheriff's Office says this is being re-evaluated as the day goes on and the community will be alerted if the status changes.

To follow current evacuation status for the Pipeline and Haywire Fires, visit
www.coconino.az.gov/ready.

pipeline firehaywire fireevacuationsCoconino National ForestFire Season 2022
KNAU STAFF
