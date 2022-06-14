Sheriff lifts evacuation orders for some neighborhoods impacted by Pipeline Fire

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday morning lifted evacuation orders for some neighborhoods impacted by the Pipeline Fire burning on the San Francisco Peaks north of Flagstaff.

In a press release, the Sheriff's Office said the communities of North Doney Park, Mccann Estates, Silver Saddle Drive, and Silver Saddle Trailer Park have been moved from GO to SET status. Residents may return home immediately.

CCSO reminds residents they are still in SET, or pre-evacuation status and should be prepared to evacuate again if the order is called.

The Timberline and Fernwood areas are still in GO, or evacuation status. The Sheriff's Office says this is being re-evaluated as the day goes on and the community will be alerted if the status changes.

To follow current evacuation status for the Pipeline and Haywire Fires, visit

www.coconino.az.gov/ready.

