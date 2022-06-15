City of Flagstaff to implement Stage 3 Fire Restrictions Friday

The City of Flagstaff will enter Stage 3 Fire Restrictions this Friday, June 17, 2022. New restrictions will go into effect at 8 a.m.

Restrictions will ban:



The use of propane and gas BBQs - including those with an on-off switch - in City parks, open spaces, and private campgrounds. They will, however, be allowed at private residences except during Red Flag Warnings.



Public access to sections of the Flagstaff Urban Trails System (FUTS) that provide an entrance into any closed area of the Coconino National Forest.



In the event of a complete closure of the Coconino National Forest, public entry and use of Observatory Mesa and Picture Canyon City Open Space lands will be prohibited.



Fire restrictions already in effect include a ban on the sale or use of consumer-grade fireworks, open fire pits and other open flame devices without an on/off switch, including those with a spark arrestor screen.



Charcoal and wood-fired BBQs will be prohibited throughout the city, including at private residences and campgrounds.



Permits for open burning within the City will not be issued.



Smoking and use of electronic cigarettes are prohibited in all public places within the City of Flagstaff, including City parks, open spaces, and the Flagstaff Urban Trail System (FUTS) at all times.

For more information on all fire restriction stages visit the city website at http://www.flagstaff.az.gov/2981/Fire-Restriction-Stages.