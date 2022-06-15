© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We will be reducing power to KNAU Tuesday, June 14th for scheduled maintenance. Outlying areas may experience interruptions in service. Thank you for your patience as work will conclude Tuesday evening.
KNAU and Arizona News

Humpback Chub imperiled by low water level in Glen Canyon Dam

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 15, 2022 at 6:28 AM MST
Humpback Chub
Randall Babb
/
Arizona Game and Fish Department

A key fish that has lived in the Colorado River for millennia, and whose presence indicates a healthy river, is now up against a threat from a giant dam above.

The humpback chub has long been the focus of successful restoration efforts. But as the waters of Lake Powell sink lower than ever, nonnative predator fish could make their way down through the inner works of Glen Canyon Dam to the river below where they feed on the chub.

Federal, state and tribal agencies are urgently trying to devise a strategy to keep the predators penned up.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsstate and local newsGrand CanyonGlen Canyon Damcolorado riverhumpback chubdroughtclimate change
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF