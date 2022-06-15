Most Pipeline Fire evacuations lifted as first containment reported

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has lifted evacuation orders for much of the Timberline area. A majority of residents and businesses evacuated Sunday because of the Pipeline Fire have now been allowed to return but will stay in Set pre-evacuation status and should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice if conditions change. Some areas, however, will remain in Go evacuation status including streets in the southwestern and far western portion of Timberline. According to officials, fire personnel are still working and assessing the fire along with damage to structures and utilities and the areas aren’t safe to enter.

Fire managers on the Pipeline Fire today reported the first containment numbers at 31%. The areas declared contained include the fire’s southern edge near parts of Schultz Pass Road and north of Mount Elden and the Dry Lake Hills. In addition, the southwestern perimeter of the fire near the Timberline area and the boundary of the recent Tunnel Fire has also been mostly declared contained. The Pipeline Fire has reached nearly 23,000 acres and officials report success in fighting the blaze with less windy conditions. On Tuesday, firefighters utilized aircraft for consistent drops of water and retardant throughout the day from helicopters and fixed-wing planes. They’re also using the burn areas from the Tunnel and Schultz fires to their advantage.

Nearly 600 personnel are now fighting the Pipeline Fire including 12 hotshot crews, more than 50 engines and several hand crews and water tenders. The fire remains the number one priority fire in the nation.

Smoke from the fire is impacting much of the Flagstaff area. According to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, Doney Park during the nighttime hours tonight may experience moderate to heavy levels of smoke. Parts of Flagstaff could also experience heavy smoke late tonight. Tuba City and Cameron could see light smoke tomorrow.

According to Coconino National Forest officials, there’s a significant presence of firefighters in Lockett Meadow in the Inner Basin of the San Francisco Peaks and hotshot crews are working to shore up the western flank of the fire below Fremont Peak. Overnight infrared flight data shows that the hottest parts of the Pipeline Fire are on its northeast edge near O’Leary Peak.

Meanwhile, officials say the Haywire Fire east of Sunset Crater has grown to more than 5,000 acres. No containment is reported and nearly 60 personnel are working to suppress that fire. Evacuation orders remain in place for the Crater Estates area.