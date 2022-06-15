Person killed by dog pack on Hopi Nation, Tribe says it's the latest incident in string of recent attacks

The Hopi Tribe says a person was killed last weekend after being attacked by a pack of dogs. The incident happened in the Village of Hotevilla.

Hopi officials say it’s the latest in a string of dog attacks in the last few months that have led to injuries, amputations, and in this case, death.

Tribal Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma says the attacks have led to the development of a “calculated response in enforcing the Hopi Animal Control Ordinance to help prevent occurrences from ever happening again.” The ordinance addresses the threat created by unrestrained animals and allows for the euthanizing of stray dogs that roam Hopi communities.

In a press release, Tribal officials say residents need to take an active approach and report any stray dogs to their Village administration personnel.

Pet owners are encouraged to spay or neuter their animals and have them vaccinated against rabies.