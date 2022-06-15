Smoke will settle in Doney Park, Flagstaff tonight; residents advised to stay indoors

Smoke from the Pipeline and Haywire fires is expected to settle heavily in Doney Park and northern Flagstaff tonight, with lighter impacts on outlying areas. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports, residents are advised to minimize outdoor activity to protect their health.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality installed a portable smoke monitor in Doney Park. It shows particulate matter in the air for the last twenty-hours has been at “unhealthy” levels due to the wildfires.

Residents are advised to stay indoors, close windows, and use fans to circulate the air.

"Smoke can move in any direction," says Matt Pace, ADEQ’s air quality meteorologist. "If you’re smelling smoke, you’re obviously breathing smoke, and limit your time outdoors."

Pace adds even indoor activity should be reduced to limit the risk of respiratory problems.

The smoke is expected to lift by 9:30am tomorrow. Winds will likely push it northeast over the Navajo and Hopi Nations.

Residents can get daily smoke forecasts on ADEQ’s website or by signing up for the Air Arizona Mobile App.

