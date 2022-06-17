Coconino Humane Assoc. needs immediate volunteers to help clean up as animals evacuated from wildfires return home

The Coconino Humane Association is looking for immediate volunteers to help clean up as animals evacuated from the Pipeline and Haywire fires return home to safety.

Agency officials say they took in 143 animals at the Fort Tuthill County Stables and 158 animals at the 4th Street shelter.

With a horse show scheduled this weekend at Fort Tuthill, the clean up work is more than humane association staff is capable of doing before show horses begin to arrive.

Volunteers are needed at the horse barns on Purple Sage Trail today, Friday, June 17, 2022.

Follow the large on the corner of Highway 89 and Purple Sage Trail that say “Large Animal Evacuation", and check in with Charlotte.

https://goo.gl/maps/xsmbsgZxRSuZccdf7