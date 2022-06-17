© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Coconino Humane Assoc. needs immediate volunteers to help clean up as animals evacuated from wildfires return home

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 17, 2022 at 11:06 AM MST
file image: horse

The Coconino Humane Association is looking for immediate volunteers to help clean up as animals evacuated from the Pipeline and Haywire fires return home to safety.

Agency officials say they took in 143 animals at the Fort Tuthill County Stables and 158 animals at the 4th Street shelter.

With a horse show scheduled this weekend at Fort Tuthill, the clean up work is more than humane association staff is capable of doing before show horses begin to arrive.

Volunteers are needed at the horse barns on Purple Sage Trail today, Friday, June 17, 2022.

Follow the large on the corner of Highway 89 and Purple Sage Trail that say “Large Animal Evacuation", and check in with Charlotte.

https://goo.gl/maps/xsmbsgZxRSuZccdf7

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsstate and local newspipeline firehaywire firefort tuthill parkanimal sheltersevacuationsFire Season 2022
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF