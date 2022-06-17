Flagstaff officials urge residents in Schultz Pass Watershed and Rio de Flag floodplain to immediately purchase flood insurance following Pipeline Fire

Preliminary flood hazard modeling of areas impacted by the Pipeline Fire indicates an increased risk of flooding for some neighborhoods within Flagstaff City limits.

A press release issued by the city Friday says residents in impacted areas and which are located with in certain FEMA zones should immediately purchase or maintain flood insurance.

Affected areas include Creighton Estates, Forest Hills, Cheshire, Coyote Springs, Anasazi Ridge, Coconino Estates, Ridge Crest, North End, Downtown Flagstaff or Southside.

Homeowners insurance policies do not cover flood damage and coverage must be purchased separately. Residents are encouraged to purchase flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Flood insurance is the only way for residents to be compensated for flood damage on private property. You can find a local insurance agent at www.floodsmart.gov.

Properties that are in a post-wildfire flood environment may be eligible for expedited coverage and reduced waiting periods.

The Pipeline Fire has not impacted the Spruce Wash Watershed and accordingly, the flood risk for neighborhoods impacted by Museum Fire post wildfire flooding remains the same.

The City of Flagstaff is working with its partners, including the Coconino County Flood Control District, to analyze new impacts to flood risk due to the Pipeline Fire. More information on the risk of flooding will be released as it is available.

A map of Flagstaff neighborhoods is available at https://bit.ly/3xWzDSF.

A map of FEMA floodplain designations by address is available at https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home.

For questions related to FEMA floodplains, please call the City of Flagstaff stormwater department at 928-213-2472.

For other questions, please contact Sarah Langley, City of Flagstaff Public Affairs Director at sarah.langley@flagstaffaz.gov or 928-853-5596.